MPD: Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was struck by a car and critically injured while walking just south of Graceland Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

In a tweet, Memphis police said the crash happened at about 8:55 p.m. near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Whitaker Drive. This is half a mile south of Graceland. The person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not provide any more information about the crash or the victim.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.