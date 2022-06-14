Frank Haith reportedly expected to be Penny's new assistant coach

Cody Toppert exited the Memphis basketball program shortly after Gonzaga ended the Tigers NCAA tournament run. Frank Haith looks to be new replacement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the exit of assistant coach Cody Toppert earlier in the offseason, Stadium reports that former Tulsa head coach could be coming to Memphis as one of coach Penny Hardaway's newest assistants.

Frank Haith's addition leaves one more opening on Penny's staff, two if Larry Brown decides not to return.

Haith led Miami to one NCAA tournament appearance and four in the NIT.

Starting out in the Big12 as head coach of Missouri basketball, Haith helped the Tigers transition to the SEC also taking them to the "big dance" before taking the head coaching job at Tulsa.

However, as the transfer portal continues to dry up with more players committing to various programs, many are speculating that Emmanuel Akot could be on Memphis' radar.

The Boise State transfer is a 6'8 guard averaging nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

A great replacement for the outside scoring loss with the exit of Tyler Harris and Lester Quinones.