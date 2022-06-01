Penny Hardaway is opening a downtown Memphis restaurant. Here's where

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis basketball icon Penny Hardaway is opening a restaurant in downtown Memphis.
According to a release, the Memphis Tigers' head men's basketball coach will be opening Penny's Nitty Gritty inside The Westin near Beale Street.
“I wanted a concept that would serve the best food to my family, friends, and visitors to Memphis. I wanted people who come to the restaurant to have a first-class experience,” Hardaway said. Adding, “When I tasted food from the menu, I was blown away, and I know others will be too.”
Chef Elizabeth Rodgers has curated the menu, which features specialty items such as collard green fondue, the Penny Loaf, along with select favorites of Penny's.