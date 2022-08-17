Electrical malfunction blamed for fire at Peppertree Apartments

Firefighters were called to the scene at the office in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators said an electrical equipment malfunction caused a fire Wednesday morning at the leasing office at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the office in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive about 5:55 a.m. They said they found flames coming through the roof. It took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators said the fire started in the attic area where the equipment malfunctioned.

Total damage is estimated at about $100,000.

This comes not long after a stairwell collapsed at the same apartment complex.

Two people were taken to the hospital the night of Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, after the collapse. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.