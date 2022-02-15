Peppertree Apartments can again start signing new tenants to leases

A federal judge lifted a temporary injunction Tuesday which banned apartment management from signing new tenants or renewing leases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from Dec. 2021.

Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven can begin bringing in new tenants or resigning current ones.

Tuesday morning, a federal judge lifted a temporary injunction which prohibited the management from signing new tenants to leases at the troubled complex. The injunction had banned the apartments from renewing leases for current residents or moving in new residents.

Lifting the injunction means people can move in, at least until the next court hearing in March or until a judge rules otherwise.

Management must keep the complex up to code for the injunction to remain lifted.

Last November, the Shelby County District Attorney filed a nuisance order against the apartment complex, halting any new leases or extending leases. For years, police and prosecutors reported constant crime challenges at the Peppertree, including shootings, robberies and drug trafficking. The D.A. said Memphis Police responded to 1,500 calls for service from March 2020 to Nov. 2021.