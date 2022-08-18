Peppertree Apartments cited, ordered to brace and repair walkways after recent collapses

A walkway collapse on Aug. 2 injured two. Code enforcement issued a notice to correct the problem the next day, but said another walkway collapsed on the 12th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peppertree apartments has been issued a citation by Memphis and Shelby County Office of Construction Code for failing to fix dangerous walkways that pose a threat to their tenants safety.

The City said code enforcement first received the reports of two collapsed walkways on August 2 and 12, 2022.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the stairwell collapsed at the Peppertree Apartments on August 2. The city said apartment management was issued a notice to correct the issue the next day, on the 3rd.

After returning on August 15, they said they determined that the apartments were not in compliance and issued the citation, which requires a court appearance in Environmental Court.

The city of Memphis is requiring Peppertree to have all walkways, stairs, decks, porches and balconies repaired or replaced. These repairs must be inspected by a structural engineer to ensure the quality of the repairs. Peppertree has been ordered to finish bracing all the walkways as a temporary measure until all the structural repairs are completed.

There was also a fire at Peppertree Apartments leasing office Wednesday morning caused by an electrical malfunction. Firefighters were called to the scene at the office at about 5:55 a.m. They said they found flames coming through the roof. It took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was hurt in the fire. Total damage from the fire is estimated to be about $100,000.