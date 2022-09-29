How Persevere Memphis is helping reduce recidivism rates

Recent data provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows that 47% of people released from jail in 2014 returned to a cell by 2017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How to keep offenders from reoffending? One Memphis organization believes they have found one solution.

Persevere Memphis provides training in coding, allowing for second chances for those who are looking to learn a viable trade. The group offers certification, leading to a career, not just a job, and allowing a person to grow as a software engineer.