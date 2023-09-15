Person dead after highway crash in Tate County

TATE COUNTY, Miss — A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred Thursday in Tate County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sept. 14 shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 305. According to the highway patrol’s report, a 20-year-old was driving south on the highway when they collided with the car of a 28-year-old, who was traveling north.
The 28-year-old died due to injuries. The 20-year-old received moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.