Person injured after tree falls on their car in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured Friday afternoon as storms rolled through the Memphis metro area, after a tree fell on their car in East Memphis.

Memphis Police said they arrived at the scene on Perkins Road and Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday, where a person was injured when a tree fell on their car.

That person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police also said they are responding to multiple calls for damage in the area, so avoid the area if you can.