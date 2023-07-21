x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person injured after tree falls on their car in East Memphis

Memphis Police said the person did not sustain serious injuries, but are responding to multiple calls for damage in the area.
Credit: ABC24/Stephen Pimpo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured Friday afternoon as storms rolled through the Memphis metro area, after a tree fell on their car in East Memphis. 

Memphis Police said they arrived at the scene on Perkins Road and Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday, where a person was injured when a tree fell on their car.

That person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police also said they are responding to multiple calls for damage in the area, so avoid the area if you can.

Friday's storms brought flooding, high winds and more power outages to Memphis. As of 4 p.m., more than 74,000 MLGW customers were without power from the storms.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Germantown residents: Don't drink the tap water! - Friday AM update

Before You Leave, Check This Out