Person injured after tree falls on their car in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured Friday afternoon as storms rolled through the Memphis metro area, after a tree fell on their car in East Memphis.
Memphis Police said they arrived at the scene on Perkins Road and Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday, where a person was injured when a tree fell on their car.
That person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police also said they are responding to multiple calls for damage in the area, so avoid the area if you can.
Friday's storms brought flooding, high winds and more power outages to Memphis. As of 4 p.m., more than 74,000 MLGW customers were without power from the storms.