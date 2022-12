Arkansas and Kansas fans lined along Beale Street to watch the parade.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, December 27, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Parade was held on Beale Street.

Fans from Kansas and Arkansas lined up along Beale to cheer on 58 floats and show their support for the University of Arkansas and University of Kansas.

The 64th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between the two universities, will kickoff December 28, at 4:30 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

