Pilot injured after plane from Memphis crashes in Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. — Authorities said a small plane crashed Tuesday in an Alabama field near the Marion County Airport leaving the pilot, the sole occupant, injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the twin-engine Beechcraft D55 fixed wing aircraft crashed near the airport and Interstate 22 in Hamilton around 2:24 p.m.

Marion County Emergency Management Agency Director Eric Terrell said the pilot was conscious and alert when transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the pilot's injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities said the plane took off from Memphis, Tennessee, but it was unclear where it was headed.