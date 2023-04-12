Pilot uninjured after making an emergency landing in north Shelby County

The Shelby County Fire Department said the pilot made a no-engine landing and set the plane in a field near the 4800 block of Benjestown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department said a pilot is okay after having to make an emergency landing in a field in north Shelby County in the Shelby Forest area.

The SCSO said just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, they received a call from a pilot in a single-engine Piper who had to do a landing with no engine. They said he landed in a field near the 4800 block of Benjestown.

First responders were able to locate the pilot through his cell phone.