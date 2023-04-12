Pilot uninjured after making an emergency landing in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department said a pilot is okay after having to make an emergency landing in a field in north Shelby County in the Shelby Forest area.
The SCSO said just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, they received a call from a pilot in a single-engine Piper who had to do a landing with no engine. They said he landed in a field near the 4800 block of Benjestown.
First responders were able to locate the pilot through his cell phone.
Officials said the pilots is uninjured. They don’t know yet what caused the engine to fail.