Pine Gulch Fire grows to nearly 24,000 acres, 7% contained

The wildfire that has been burning for more than a week north of Grand Junction is now 7% contained despite growing more than 2,000 acres overnight.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning July 31 about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. There were 472 personnel fighting the fire Sunday, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

The fire exploded in size Saturday morning, growing to 21,364 acres as dry and windy conditions continued on the Western Slope.

Low humidity and windy conditions contributed to the growth of the fire from Friday, when the acreage was 13,680 acres.

Those conditions were expected to continue Sunday.

On Sunday, crews are expected to patrol the containment line and hold fire lines constructed on Saturday, while also continuing working to secure fire lines on 200 road, according to the release.

Crews will also work on establishing structure protection in the Kimball Creek drainage, in case the fire moves there from Cow Ridge.

On Friday, the wildfire moved down Forshay Gulch on the north side of Horse Mountain to 200 Road, then moved east along 200 Road to Lion and Bledsaw gulches. Crews tried to keep the fire on the south side of 200 Road, but it quickly outpaced the crews and crossed to the north side of the road, the release says.

Firefighters on the north side of the fire retreated to safety while the fire pushed northeast, crossing 200 Road near High Lonesome Ranch.

On Saturday, the wildfire worked its way down the north side of Cow Ridge, but was largely sheltered from afternoon winds. Crews continued constructing fire lines securing the edge of the fire when possible.

Crews also held and improved lines along the O 9/10 road, and successfully tied the road into the southwest corner of the fire perimeter, the release says.

