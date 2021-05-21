Pink Palace Family of Museums is changing its name to MoSH - Memphis Museum of Science & History

After nearly 45 years, the Pink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums is changing names and rebranding as MoSH - Memphis Museum of Science & History.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After nearly 45 years, the Pink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums is changing names and rebranding as MoSH - Memphis Museum of Science & History. The change of name and rebranding has been a gradual transition over the past 16 months.

“I am excited to bring MoSH to a regional audience. For too long, visitors to Memphis have not known what the Pink Palace is or associated our properties together. Even many Memphians do not realize the Pink Palace, Lichterman Nature Center, Mallory-Neely House, Magevney House and Coon Creek Science Center are all managed by one entity. Creating our umbrella brand will enable us to unite our holdings and expand throughout our region. And for locals, there’s nothing wrong with calling us the Pink Palace. We plan to keep the name as a locator to direct you to the right place,” says Kevin Thompson, MoSH Executive Director.

As part of the new brand, MoSH will be launching a new website in summer 2021. Current advertising is using the new Memphis Museum of Science & History – MoSH identity.

“For many Memphians and Mid-Southerners, the Museum will always be the Pink Palace, and that’s ok. As we plan to expand our audience and outreach regionally, we felt like we needed to rebrand with a name that more quickly defined who we are and where we are, thus the name MoSH - Memphis Museum of Science & History,” says Bill Walsh, MoSH Marketing Manager.

The transition from the Pink Palace Family of Museums to the new MoSH brand began in November 2019. “We were very sensitive to how the public would perceive changing the name, so we took a transitional approach to rebranding using the interim name Museum of Science & History – Pink Palace which has been in place since February 2020,” says Walsh.