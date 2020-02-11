Pink Palace Museum hosts first Craft's Fair Pop-Up Shop amid COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday crafters got a chance to attend the Craft’s Fair Pop Up Shop at the Pink Palace. The fair featured 30 plus artists and brands from Memphis and the surrounding areas.
Attendees enjoyed everything from paintings, jewelry and candles.
Safety guidelines were in place and the fair gave people a chance to enjoy something other than staying at home during this pandemic.
“It means everything, it’s the first show we’ve been able to do all year long,” said Jean Garny of the Pink Palace Museum. “It gives us an opportunity to get out and see people for one and just to get our craft out there and for people to have the opportunity to get out the house for a while.”
People were also able to start their holiday shopping there.