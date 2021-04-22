Plane crash in Haywood County kills two people

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tennessee — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday night in a swamp near Brownsville. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the investigation, said the plane crashed around 9 pm, and the wreckage was found Wednesday.
The identities of the two people who died have not been released.
In a statement to Local 24 News, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Piper Cherokee.
Here is the full statement from the FAA:
A single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed in a swamp near Brownsville, Tenn., around 9 p.m. local time Tuesday. Two people were aboard. Please check with local authorities for the occupants’ names and medical conditions. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.