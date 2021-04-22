Plane crash in Haywood County kills two people

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the investigation, said the plane crashed Tuesday night and the wreckage was found Wednesday.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tennessee — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday night in a swamp near Brownsville. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the investigation, said the plane crashed around 9 pm, and the wreckage was found Wednesday.

The identities of the two people who died have not been released.

In a statement to Local 24 News, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Piper Cherokee.

