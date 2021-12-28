Plans for MLK Day 2022 for the National Civil Right Museum has been announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On January 17, the National Civil Rights Museum will remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special virtual celebration at 12:00 noon and 6:00pm Central. There will also be extended hours for those who want to visit the museum in-person (8am-6pm) and admission will be free thanks to FedEx. Tickets will be available online starting January 3rd at kingday.org.