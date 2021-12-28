Plans for MLK Day 2022 for the National Civil Right Museum has been announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On January 17, the National Civil Rights Museum will remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special virtual celebration at 12:00 noon and 6:00pm Central. There will also be extended hours for those who want to visit the museum in-person (8am-6pm) and admission will be free thanks to FedEx. Tickets will be available online starting January 3rd at kingday.org.
With a "Double-V" approach to overcoming voter apathy and vaccine hesitancy, the museum will partner with organizations to offer voter education, empowerment, and registration as well as COVID vaccines and testing on-site. There will be entertainment and activities for children, as well.
KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Visitors can tour the museum from 8am–6pm.
- Reservations to visit the museum on King Day, January 17, are open on January 3. The museum has limited capacity, requires masks inside the museum, to remain vigilant regarding COVID guidelines.
- The virtual broadcast airs at 12:00pm Central. Registration opens January 3 and is highly encouraged.
- The museum is resuming its annual blood drive with Vitalant to help with the critical blood shortage. Anyone donating blood will receive additional free admission for up to four people on any day in 2022. Blood donations in go toward free admission for Shelby County School students.
- For its food drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank, the museum is requesting guests bring canned good donations to help feed the growing number of hungry families in the Mid-South.
- A full day of activities onsite includes Main Stage performances, a community & family activity tent, resources about the vaccines and voting, and more.
For information about the online and in-person celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr Day, visit the National Civil Rights Museum's website.