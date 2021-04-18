Planters Nut Mobile visits the Mid-South

Its focus was to give people something to smile at during such hard times.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Planters Nut Mobile and Mr. Peanut made a stop into the Mid-South Sunday afternoon.

The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels was parked in the Edge District at the Edge Motor Museum.

The Planters Mobile started travelling across the country back in 1935 during the Great Depression. Its focus was to give people something to smile at during such hard times.

The company says joy is still needed as many are still struggling in the pandemic.

"With COVID things have been really difficult and people just need something to smile about," said Erin Sastre, a mobile driver. "And a giant peanut is so unique, you can't help but smile when you see it. That's the main goal of this entire journey is to spread smiles and joy across America."