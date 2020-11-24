Playhouse on the Square suspends its 52nd Season

The originally planned 52nd season has been canceled due to the Coronavirus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in and around Shelby County, Playhouse on the Square has made the difficult decision to suspend all scheduled in-person stage productions until June of 2021. This includes the 52nd season line up of performances on the stages of Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse, and TheatreWorks at the Square.

The decision was made Wednesday afternoon [November 18th] by Executive Producer, Michael Detroit with the full support of the theatre’s artists and staff. According to Detroit, “The safety of all our staff and patrons are driving this decision. It’s the right thing to do at this time.”

Over the weekend, the cast, musicians, and crews of the upcoming production of Smokey Joe’s Cafe, set to begin rehearsals in December, were notified of the show’s suspension. Meanwhile, the theatre’s artistic and marketing teams will continue to offer the Playhouse at Home Series, digital content here and on social media platforms.