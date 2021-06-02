Police activity shut down I-55 bridge Wednesday morning; shows need to quickly reopen I-40 bridge

The incident Wednesday showed how it can affect traffic to only have one way over the Mississippi River in this area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The push continues to get the I-40 bridge reopened after an incident Wednesday showed how it can affect traffic to only have one way over the Mississippi River in this area.

Memphis Police were forced to shut down the I-55 bridge after they said a woman threatened to jump off. She was detained safely after a short time.

Some said this shows how incidents like this, the recent truck fire on I-55, or crashes - with only one bridge - can bring traffic to a standstill, affecting the supply chain as well as drivers in the Mid-South.

Meanwhile, below is the latest update on the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge repairs from TDOT:

This week, several teams are on-site inspecting, weld testing, and performing routine maintenance such as cleaning out drains while the bridge remains closed to traffic. Design plans were released to the contractor on Saturday night. These plans will be used to procure the needed plates, bolts, and other materials, in addition to developing the shop drawings for phase two repairs. Further information related to the schedule will be released later this week once we know how long it will take to procure the needed materials.

All interstate traffic in the Memphis area is still being diverted to I-55. We have installed an additional camera dedicated to monitoring the Crump interchange, and additional message boards are set up to assist northbound traffic. We continue to study ways to alleviate congestion and help traffic flow. We are averaging around 67,000 vehicles per day on the I-55 bridge. This volume is generated from a radar station located just off the east side of the bridge.

TDOT HELP trucks are stationed on both sides of the I-55 bridge to respond quickly to any incidents and keep lanes open. Below are direct links to the TDOT SmartWay cameras posted at the east and west approaches of I-55 for live traffic information.

Inspectors are still reviewing hours of drone video and numerous pictures of the I-55 bridge. There continues to be no concern from the inspectors. We will release the final report when available.