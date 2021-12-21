City Watch Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Memphis boy

Investigators said 33-year-old Kirby Harvey took 4-year-old King Harvey from a home in the 2500 block of Larose Avenue Monday evening without permission.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 4-year-old, who police said was taken without permission.

Investigators said 33-year-old Kirby Harvey took 4-year-old King Harvey from a home in the 2500 block of Larose Avenue Monday evening without permission. They said she was last seen with King Harvey in her arms walking south on Hugenot.

Police said the young boy had been placed by DCS with a family member on December 11, 2021, and an emergency plan was in the works for his custody.

King Harvey is 3’5” tall and 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black coat, green collared short sleeve shirt and black pants.

Kirby Harvey is 5’7” tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-front hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-525-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.