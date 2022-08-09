Man who allegedly injured police officer during arrest scheduled for court

When trying to conduct a traffic stop, MPD said Wells ran into the officer’s car door as he was getting out, causing the door to close on the officer’s leg.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who allegedly rammed into a police car, injuring an officer’s leg during a traffic stop is scheduled to appear in court today for arraignment Tuesday, August 9.

According to Memphis Police Department, on Monday, August 8 officers pursued Issac Wells after recognizing that the car he was driving matched the description of a car that was reported in a carjacking incident involving a weapon.

MPD said officers followed the car after seeing it parked near Raleigh-Lagrange and Hoover.

