Man who allegedly injured police officer during arrest scheduled for court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who allegedly rammed into a police car, injuring an officer’s leg during a traffic stop is scheduled to appear in court today for arraignment Tuesday, August 9.
According to Memphis Police Department, on Monday, August 8 officers pursued Issac Wells after recognizing that the car he was driving matched the description of a car that was reported in a carjacking incident involving a weapon.
MPD said officers followed the car after seeing it parked near Raleigh-Lagrange and Hoover.
When trying to conduct a traffic stop, MPD said Wells ran into the officer’s car door as he was getting out, causing the door to close on the officer’s leg.
Wells was arrested and charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault on a first responder, and evading arrest. Wells bond was set at $35,000.