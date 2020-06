Ambulance called to home around 5 a.m. Wednesday after father called 911.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating the death of a child in Frayser.

According to MPD, officers responded to the 3600 block of N. Trezevent early Wednesday morning after a man called for an ambulance for his son who wasn't breathing.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur where he died.

The father has been detained.