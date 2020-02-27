Police say Memphis man admits to two carjackings and an attempted robbery

Derrick Chism is being held on a $107,000 bond and is due in court March 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after admitting to police he was responsible for an attempted robbery and two carjackings.

According to Memphis Police, 20-year-old Derrick Chism used a handgun and carjacked a woman in the 1800 block of Perkins in October of 2019. Then, in February, Chism again used a gun in another carjacking in the 1800 block of Dorrie Lane.

Police also say Chism gave a typed statement admitting to an attempted robbery of a woman in the 4500 block of Quince.