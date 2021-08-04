Police searching for missing man who has mental capacity of a 12-year-old

Sammie Smith, Jr., 23, was last seen Tuesday morning when he was dropped off by his cousins somewhere on Getwell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who is considered a missing endangered adult who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Sammie Smith, Jr., 23, was last seen Tuesday morning when he was dropped off by his cousins somewhere on Getwell.

He does not have his cell phone with him.

Smith is 5'7", 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts and black and green Nike shoes.