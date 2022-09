A 15-year-old with black hair and brown eyes has been missing since Sept. 6, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl is currently missing who was last seen at Cordova High School, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Takirra Milam is about five foot five and has black hair with burgundy braids, police said. She has brown eyes and has been missing since Sept. 6, according to MPD.

If located, MPD urges those with information to call them.