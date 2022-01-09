x
Local News

Four men accused of ambushing and shooting police officer scheduled for arraignment

According to police, Kayvus Jones, Keyon Moore, Drama Compton and Zancarrion Johnson were all arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The four men who police say ambushed and shot an officer in Southwest Memphis are scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday, September 2. 

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area nearby Ostego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off when the first officer who was injured was shot in the abdomen.

MPD said officers responded to the officer shooting at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 near Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. 

While responding to the shooting, a second Memphis police officer was hurt in a crash involving a 73-year-old civilian. 

Keyon Moore is charged with attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment, deployment of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault against a first responder, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest in motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Keyon Moore

Zancarrion Johnson is charged with attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment, deployment of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault against a first responder, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest in motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot. 

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Zancarrion Johnson

Kayvus Jones, 23, is charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest in motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Kayvus Jones

Jail records show Drama Compton is facing several charges including convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, resisting official detention, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property between $2,500-10,000.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

