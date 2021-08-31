"Population in deep peril" when it comes to COVID in the jail says federal judge

Advocates say more needs to be done to protect population

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal judge Sheryl Lipman has ruled the Shelby County Sheriff will not be released from a federal consent decree that oversees how COVID cases and vaccinations are supposed to be handled at the Shelby County Jail. The Sheriff had wanted to be released from court oversight.

Lipman concluded "The estimated vaccination rate at the Jail, in the midst of the virulent Delta variant signals a population in deep peril. The Consent Decree did not enshrine mere box-checking. It enshrined meaningful protection for Plaintiff's, a medically vulnerable group."

Advocates say not enough is being done to protect inmates at the jail, the workers and the worker's families from COVID.

A court appointed expert in jail populations has issued several reports regarding problems with how the Sheriff is handling the outbreak. The inspector took issues with low vaccination rates, poor education of inmates about vaccinations, increasing population at the jail, and the lack of social distancing or separation of COVID positive inmates.

Here is the conclusion of inspector Mike Brady's final inspection:

"I am very concerned that the conditions in the Shelby County Jail have gotten far worse over the last 6 months because of staffing shortages in custody and healthcare. These shortages have colored their responses and are standing in the way of sound practices in the operation of the Shelby County Jail, and the healthcare response to the ever-changing challenges with which they are confronted. I understand the frustration of lack of space and lack of staff to remedy the issues identified in this report. However, until these deficiencies are remedied it is my expert opinion that the Shelby County Jail places Class and Subclass members at an unreasonable risk of serious illness or death."