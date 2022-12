MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, December 13, Mayor Lee Harris and other Shelby County officials held a portrait unveiling for longtime Commissioner and Civil Rights icon, Walter Bailey, Jr. , at the National Civil Rights Museum.

His portrait was painted by Memphis native, Carl Hess, who has also painted portraits of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and a 14-portrait series for Tyler Perry.