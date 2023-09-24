Community in Memphis celebrates the 'birthday' of a pothole

A neighborhood in White Station celebrated the birthday of a nuisance.

After trying to get rid of said pothole, the community has now simply accepted it. On Sunday, they celebrated almost one year of the pothole being on Dee Road. The community even decorated it with balloons.

Neighbors said their kids have previously decorated it for Valentine's Day, Halloween, and even Mardi Gras.

Festivities aside, some say the pothole causes problems when there's two cars driving on the street as both will try to dodge the pothole.

Larry Crum said he has lived in the neighborhood for two years.

"It's always an issue when I have to come in because folks pick a side to drive on," Crum said. "You never know if they're going to go to the right or left. It depends on how they're feeling."