Here's what you can do about dangerous Memphis potholes and seek reimbursement for repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Potholes and hazardous roads are one thing Memphis drivers continuously complain about, making TDOT’s pothole reporting hotline useful to those traveling throughout the city.

TDOT announced that Tennessee drivers can now call 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349) to report potholes and unsafe roadways.

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley.

According to TDOT, the reporting hotline is more convenient than referring drivers to the online reporting process.

Although drivers can report potholes and other road issues through the hotline number, drivers cannot seek compensation for damage repair from TDOT.

Tennessee drivers who want to seek compensation for car damage caused by potholes or hazardous road conditions must submit a tort liability claim to the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

To make a successful claim, Tennessee drivers must prove that the damage to their vehicle was directly caused by the state’s negligence or that the state was aware of the hazard before your vehicle was damaged, giving a reasonable amount of time for the road hazard to be repaired.

Drivers must also share the location that the incident happened, proof of ownership of the damaged car, and documentation of repair cost to submit a claim, the Department of Treasury said.

Reporting road issues that drivers see as they travel makes it easier for drivers tog et money back on car repairs their car is damaged by poor road conditions.

The Department of treasury said that claims are more successful when an area has been previously reported to have an issue.