Power outage in Downtown Memphis; National Civil Rights Museum delays its opening

A large part of Downtown Memphis was in the dark Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A power outage early Thursday morning left many in Downtown Memphis in the dark.

According to MLGW, a network fire required them to shut down a substation which impacted a large part of downtown. The power is expected to be out until at least noon.

We had network fire that required shutting down a substation. This has impacted a large part of downtown. Crews are working now and estimated restoration is noon. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) September 10, 2020

Just after 5 a.m., residents at Van Fleet Flats, off of 2nd Ave. and near Union Ave., awoke to the sound of fire alarms. Residents said they were told there was an electrical fire in the basement.

A large crew of MLGW workers were on scene to restore power.

All street lights I’ve come across downtown to South Main are out. #DowntownPowerOutage pic.twitter.com/b7ICIVJAa6 — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 10, 2020

Due to the power outage the National Civil Rights Museum announced it is delaying opening until 11 a.m.