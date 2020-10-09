Power outage in Downtown Memphis; National Civil Rights Museum delays its opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A power outage early Thursday morning left many in Downtown Memphis in the dark.
According to MLGW, a network fire required them to shut down a substation which impacted a large part of downtown. The power is expected to be out until at least noon.
Just after 5 a.m., residents at Van Fleet Flats, off of 2nd Ave. and near Union Ave., awoke to the sound of fire alarms. Residents said they were told there was an electrical fire in the basement.
A large crew of MLGW workers were on scene to restore power.
Due to the power outage the National Civil Rights Museum announced it is delaying opening until 11 a.m.