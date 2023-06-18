More than 27,000 MLGW customers experiencing power outages after early morning storms

MLGW said crews are working to assess damages, including damaged trees, utility poles and some flash flooding.

Tens of thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were without power on Father's Day after early morning storms hit the Memphis area.

MLGW said in a 10:30 a.m. news release that about 27,000 customers were affected by the outages — down from more than 44,000 earlier in the morning. Crews are working to assess damages, including damaged trees, utility poles and some flash flooding. The company urged people to stay away from downed power lines.

"Widespread outages have been reported across Midwestern and Southern states," MLGW said in the release. "This could present a challenge with obtaining outside resources to assist with our restoration efforts."

Please prepare for power outages as best you can: charge phones, make sure you have a flashlight and a radio handy, and some batteries. #MLGW #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo https://t.co/tNKnVuvOxl — MLGW (@MLGW) June 18, 2023