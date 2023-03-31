Pres. Biden approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas

After Gov. Sanders requested the declaration, Pres. Biden approved it Sunday morning to help those in Arkansas after the storms.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Joe Biden has officially approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas Sunday morning.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the request Saturday night asking the president to support recovery efforts after a devastating storm moved through the state on March 31.

The storm has left several areas with infrastructure damage, debris, and countless homes destroyed.

At least five people have died in Arkansas due to the tornadoes and storms.

Sanders thanked Biden and the federal government for a "speedy approval."

“It’s clear that the damage caused by Friday’s tornadoes is significant and widespread,” said Governor Sanders. “I will continue to work with our first responders, law enforcement, volunteers, and state and local leaders to help Arkansans recover. Arkansas stands strong. I know we will come back from this.”

Biden has promised that the federal government is "going to stay as long as it takes" and promised "100 percent debris removal" in several states that were impacted by the deadly storms.

The declaration will provide Arkansas with assistance in Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski counties.

It will also provide direct federal assistance and hazard mitigation efforts across the state.

If you are a resident or business owner in these areas who have sustained any damage, you can apply for assistance by clicking here.

Over the weekend, Sanders has been touring the state assessing damage and talking with residents.

Officials with FEMA are already in Little Rock, where they are surveying the damaged areas in the city with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.