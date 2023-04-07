Hugh Mallory named president of the 65th AutoZone 'Liberty Bowl' game

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association also elected three people as officers for 2023; David Boston, Shone Bynum Becky Dinstuhl and Wayne Dowdle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Association has been named, and Hugh Mallory will will be following in the footsteps of his late father Albert Mallory.

Albert Mallory was a key member of early supporters and organizers of the annual game, held here in Memphis since 1965. He also served as president of the association in 1985.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association also elected three people as officers for 2023; David Boston, Shone Bynum Becky Dinstuhl and Wayne Dowdle.

Hugh Mallory has reportedly volunteered at the Liberty Bowl for more than 40 years — beginning at the age of nine — and has served as an event chairman as well as on the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Board of Directors.

“I’m proud to serve the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as a second-generation President and follow my father’s example of volunteering and supporting the Bowl,” Mallory said. “Serving the AutoZone Liberty Bowl has been a life-long passion for me and I look forward to the Bowl continuing its mission of showcasing Memphis through the various year-round events conducted by the Association.”

Hugh Mallory is an Eagle Scout, Den Leader and a current member of the board of directors of the Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also reportedly serves a number of community organizations, including Carnival Memphis.

“Hugh has been a dedicated supporter and advocate of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and all our activities for more than four decades," said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. "We’re excited about the experience, enthusiasm and dedication Hugh brings to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association.”