Printer's Alley in midtown Memphis closed again for violating nuisance agreement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown nightspot that was closed temporarily in September of 2019 as a public nuisance was closed again Wednesday for violating a consent agreement to address violations, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Printers Alley Bar and Grill at 322 S. Cleveland St. was allowed to reopen in December of 2019 after agreeing to a dozen corrective conditions, including having a full time security officer, staying accessible to police, and limiting hours of operation to 7 p.m. to 3:15 a.m.

On New Year’s Day between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. last week, however, police responding to a complaint said they found cars parked in front of the bar and heard music and multiple voices coming from inside.

They knocked on the door, but not one responded, and both the front and back doors of the establishment were locked, police reported. There also was no security guard on the premises and windows were covered by curtains.

The club will remain closed pending a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday before Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge. The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Paul Hagerman and Asst. City Atty. Will Gibbons.