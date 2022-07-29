Pro-life supporters take demonstrations to I-40

Pro-life supporters will hold banners that read “Abortion takes a human life” on the Whitten Rd. overpass on I-40 at exit 14 Friday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pro-life supporters will participate in a demonstration on National Pro-Life Bridges Day Friday, July 29, holding banners that read “Abortion takes a human life” on the Whitten Rd. overpass on I-40 at exit 14 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Emotions have run high since the Supreme Court historically ruled to reverse Roe v. Wade in June, with both pro-life supporters and pro-abortion supporters standing firm on their beliefs.

"In this post-Roe America, with abortion laws in flux across the country and lawsuits being filed on both sides, our message that 'Abortion takes a human life' is more important than ever," explained the organizer of the Memphis banner display, Kent Pruett.

States across the country continue to adjust abortion rights, changing what longtime rights to abortion looks like from state to state.

Pruett said regardless of the constant changes made to the legality of abortion, “every abortion involves the same tragedy.” He described abortion a the “violent destruction of an innocent human life.”