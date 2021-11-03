$6 million project begins to improve pedestrian safety along Highland strip

Over the next ten months, work will be done on the area along Highland Street from Midland Avenue to Southern Avenue to improve safety features.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new project is underway along Highland near the University of Memphis, aimed at making the area safer for pedestrians.

The University Neighborhoods Development Corporation (UNDC) and MFA, A Joint Venture, announced Wednesday an investment of more than $6 million for the Highland Streetscapes Improvement Project. Over the next ten months, work will be done on the area along Highland Street from Midland Avenue to Southern Avenue to improve safety features.

The project includes new traffic signals and crosswalks with signals, raised medians with plants, street trees, new sidewalks and landscaping, new paving, and new streetlights.

“This project will be totally transformational for the Highland Strip and the surrounding neighborhoods, creating a much safer, walkable and enjoyable environment,” said Cody Fletcher, executive director of the University Neighborhoods Development Corporation, in a statement. “We expect these improvements will help transform the area from its current use as a high-speed cut-through artery to a more pedestrian-friendly and neighborhood-centric atmosphere.”

“Our goal with this project, as with all of those we program manage, is to keep things on budget, on time and to ensure all involved parties work together efficiently to deliver a solution UNDC can be proud of,” said Alan Barner, partner, MFA, A Joint Venture. “And one that serves our community well and keeps them safe.”