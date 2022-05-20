Property Assessor says disputed Arlington subdivision is in Shelby County

Melvin Burgess held a news conference on the front lawn of Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills’ home Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Property Assessor is weighing in on the boundary dispute that mysteriously put part of an Arlington subdivision in Fayette County.

Melvin Burgess held a news conference on the front lawn of Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills’ Arlington home Friday. He said claims by the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office that Mills and hundreds of her neighbors don't live in Shelby County are just not correct.

"We have done exhaustive work in our office to prove this is in Shelby County,” said Burgess.

That came as welcome news to Commissioner Mills.

But the Shelby County Election Commission is still making her go before a judge to prove it, even though her husband Lee Mills just went through the same hoops so he can legally run for office as state Representative.