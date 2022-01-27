Public hearing Thursday night on proposed DeSoto County solar facility

The public hearing is happening at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A $90 million solar facility is being considered in Desoto County. The project is at the center of a public hearing Thursday.

If passed, the solar farm would connect transmission lines and facilities to Entergy, which is the county's primary utility provider.

None of the power generated would be sold directly to Mississippi customers.

It's still unclear where the facility will be located.

The public hearing is happening at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Courtroom 105, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The courthouse is at 2535 Highway 51 South.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will be present. Anyone with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak and have their comments placed on the official record of the case before the Public Service Commission.