Public comment period is now open for proposed TVA solar project in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to hear from the public about a proposed solar farm in Millington.
The TVA said the Millington II Solar Project would add 10,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2035, and the utility has entered into a purchase agreement with SR Millinton II, LLC, to buy the energy generated.
The environmental assessment for the project is available for a 30-day public review and comment period. The comment period ends April 25, 2022.
The TVA said the draft of the environmental assessment includes two alternatives:
- No action alternative
- TVA would not purchase the power generated and would not be involved in the project.
- Action Alternative
- SR Millington II would construct and operate the solar facility and TVA would build a powerline to a nearby electrical substation to connect the facility to the electric grid.
Comments can be submitted online HERE or by email to nepa@tva.gov, or by mail in writing to Tennessee Valley Authority, ATTN: Brooke Davis, NEPA Specialist, 400 W Summit Hill Dr., WT 11-B, Knoxville, TN 37902.
*All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.
