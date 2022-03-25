Public comment period is now open for proposed TVA solar project in Millington

The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to hear from the public about a proposed solar farm in Millington.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to hear from the public about a proposed solar farm in Millington.

The TVA said the Millington II Solar Project would add 10,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2035, and the utility has entered into a purchase agreement with SR Millinton II, LLC, to buy the energy generated.

The environmental assessment for the project is available for a 30-day public review and comment period. The comment period ends April 25, 2022.

The TVA said the draft of the environmental assessment includes two alternatives:

No action alternative TVA would not purchase the power generated and would not be involved in the project. Action Alternative SR Millington II would construct and operate the solar facility and TVA would build a powerline to a nearby electrical substation to connect the facility to the electric grid.

Comments can be submitted online HERE or by email to nepa@tva.gov, or by mail in writing to Tennessee Valley Authority, ATTN: Brooke Davis, NEPA Specialist, 400 W Summit Hill Dr., WT 11-B, Knoxville, TN 37902.