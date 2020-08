Demonstration held at the MAPCO gas station where the officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Wednesday, demonstrators gathered near where a young man was shot by a U.S. Marshal Tuesday afternoon. The protest began at 4:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the person shot by a U.S. Marshal was not the fugitive murder suspect authorities were originally looking for.

The driver of a black SUV reportedly backed up and rammed officers’ cars Tuesday. The car he was driving was believed to be linked to the wanted murder suspect.

NOW: About 30 protesters are gathered speaking out against a US Marshal who shot a young man yesterday outside a South Memphis gas station. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/hdpeHDF9Nm — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) August 26, 2020