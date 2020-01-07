Protesters detained after camping out in front of Memphis City Hall and refusing to relocate

Protesters who have been camping outside of City Hall were told to leave by 7:30 a.m. or face arrest; arrests have begun.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters and activists have been occupying Memphis City Hall for weeks, from people fighting to stay healthy to fighting for civil and human rights.

But, the City of Memphis has told protester that they need to go elsewhere.

A sign was posted on a fence at City Hall Tuesday around 3 p.m. saying "Memphis is getting ready to do construction and anyone around City Hall needs to relocate" because fencing will be put up in the construction zone.

Even thought Memphis police officers surrounded the area blocking it off early Wednesday morning, demonstrators told Local 24 News that they are prepared to stand their ground, even it if means being arrested.

Local 24 News received a video from one demonstrator showing two people being detained around 6:30 a.m., an hour before the vacate time of 7:30 a.m. Details as to what led to those arrests are unclear at this time.