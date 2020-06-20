Protesters reflect on the significance of Juneteenth amid nationwide protests

Those who marched said the day is a reminder of the justice still needed for the African-American community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marked Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African-Americans 155 years ago.

In observance, protesters speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality marched downtown with Pastor DeVante Hill.

The holiday Juneteenth has seen recent momentum amid Blacks Lives Matter protests nationwide.

Those who marched Friday shared that the day is a reminder of the justice still needed for the African-American community.

“It’s a celebration for the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in 1865,” said kindergarten teacher Allison Small.

June 19, 1865 was the date Union Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, sharing the news that the enslaved were finally free. It was two and a half years following President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Like many, Small didn’t learn the information in schoolbooks, and believes it should be taught.

"Me going to a predominately white Christian school, we didn’t learn anything about it, so what I know from it is what I’ve researched online,” said Small.

Louis Stephens, who was also at Friday's march, says although Black people are no longer enslaved, other chains have yet to be broken.

“It’s freedom day. Basically, it’s a day to be celebrated," said Stephens. "To me it should have never been forgotten because it seems like this is the first Juneteenth that I’ve celebrated at the age of 22. We have to re-educate ourselves and re-wire ourselves because there have been a lot of things programmed. Generational trauma that’s been passed down mentally and spiritually.”

Mother Bridget Riley came out to celebrate Juneteenth. Tagging along was her son.