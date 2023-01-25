Protestors confront Memphis City Council members about the release of bodycam from Tyre Nichols deadly "confrontation" with police

Despite law enforcement's plea of patience, supporters are demanding that bodycam footage from the confrontation between Nichols and MPD officers be released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Activists and protestors confronted Memphis City Council members at a city hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 asking for more transparency in light of the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after what Memphis Police Department refers to as a “confrontation” with police officers on January 7.

The Memphis community continues to express its frustration and dissatisfaction with the handling of the deadly incident, but law enforcement leaders like District Attorney Steve Mulroy consistently urge supporters to be patient as Nichols' death is investigated.

