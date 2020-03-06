7th night of demonstrations in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
Protest organizer Devante Hill said Tuesday’s demonstrations through the streets of downtown Memphis will be “peaceful and successful.”
Hill was met with counter protesters on Sunday evening during a demonstration.
One way Hill has been getting the word out about the protests has been through social media. For example, on Twitter Monday, Hill posted, “Tonight, at Clayborn Temple, let’s do in the name of peace. 6:30 pm. I’m not tired of standing for what’s right and denouncing what’s wrong. I need Memphis to meet us tonight with one collective voice.”
In Cordova Tuesday night, protesters at Germantown Parkway and Timber Creek disrupted traffic. Memphis Police arrived for traffic control and safety. A large police presence was seen on Germantown Parkway at the Agricenter.