Activists gather downtown where man pulled gun on protesters

A group of protesters held a peaceful gathering on South Main Street Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Protests Thursday night were centered around a home on South Main Street, in front of the residence of a man who was seen pointing a gun at protesters Wednesday.

Music and food were at the protest held in honor of Breonna Taylor’s life.

“We want to show people that we’re trying to be peaceful to allow our voices to be heard,” said protester Shannon Bourne.

Bourne said she was disappointed in the Kentucky ruling in the case of Taylor.

A Kentucky grand jury didn’t directly charge any of the three Louisville officers who shot at and killed Taylor in March.

While protesters in Memphis reacted, taking to the streets Wednesday night, a resident pulled out a gun.

Today’s second protest for #BreonnaTaylor has started, this one on South Main Street. The location is where a resident pointed a gun a protesters last night. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/imBTGS8UMG — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) September 25, 2020

“This gentleman came out of his apartment right here, aimed his gun at us, and proceeded to go back in is home,” said protester LJ Abraham.

Abraham said the celebration for Taylor was already planned but moved down a block after the man pulled his weapon.

“It was a triggering moment for us and we tried to talk to the cops," said Bourne. "They didn’t want to do a police report. They barely wanted to do an investigation with us.”

MPD Director Mike Rallings addressed the incident at a press conference Thursday saying it was being investigated.

“There was some hesitation or challenge of getting witnesses and victims to actually come in and provide a statement," said Rallings. "This is no different than any investigation.”

Yet protesters argue nine victims spoke to police.