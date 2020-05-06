After nearly 4 years since protesters shut down the I-40 bridge, what progress has been made?

Protesters wanted cultural sensitivity training for police, more contracts issued to minority businesses, criminal justice reform, and more police accountability

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — July marks the 4-year anniversary of the protest that shut down the I-40 bridge. The 2016 protesters were upset with many of the same things they are upset about today. So, has there been any progress? Were any of the protesters’ demands from 2016 ever met?

2016 protesters say if more inequity issues had been addressed over the past 4 years, we might now be in this situation now.

"I think it's pretty clear that not enough has been done. I think there have been mild attempts so far to maybe, for lack of a better term, pacify the public," said Rev. Earle Fisher, activist.

Fisher was on the I-40 bridge that day in 2016. Protesters asked for many things from cultural sensitivity training for police, to increasing the contracts issued to minority businesses, to criminal justice reform, and more police accountability.

"I can't say that any demands were met," said Fisher.

Protester Frank Gottie marched then and now and hopes this time around the city listens.

"If they don't want Memphis to go up in flames like the other cities, they better change something," said Gottie.

When it comes to the demand of additional cultural diversity training for police, Fisher says the city did hire a company to that, but they were from the east coast and didn't involve local activists.

"Unless we can help foster a relationship between the people who produce these demonstrations and the people who are authorized to charge and protect, in these moments we will still see the fans of distrust fanned."

A Memphis city spokesperson said since 2016, there have been changes for the better in many things, including in the number of minority contracts issued, increasing crime prevention and community programming, and increasing police training.

"I also think it's important to talk about the developments since 2016," said Fisher.

Since 2016, it was revealed city hall kept a "blacklist." Those on it were only allowed in city hall with an escort. Also, a federal judge ruled the city was violating a consent decree regarding the surveillance of political activists. The city is trying to make changes to that ruling.

Fisher says he has three recommendations:

local activists should be involved in police diversity training make it a policy it is mandatory for police to report or intervene when they see police use excessive force as a token of good faith, Fisher says the city should withdraw a request to the court that would make it easier for them to spy on activists.

A Memphis city spokesperson also said one of the protester’s demands was naming Michael Rallings police director, and that happened in August of 2016.

