protests

Civil disobedience training at National Civil Rights Museum

Thursday’s event is a departure from the past 8 nights in Memphis where protest marches were held regarding the death of George Floyd
Credit: WATN
Protesters kneel during demonstration in downtown Memphis June 3, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

After over a week of protests in the city of Memphis the Coalition of Concerned Citizens and Black Lives Matter will hold a Civil Disobedience Training Thursday. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 9:30 p.m. according to a release and will be held at the National Civil Rights Museum

The museum has also been the sight of protests in honor of the death of George Floyd, who died while being restrained by a Minneapolis officer in May.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Peaceful protesters in downtown Memphis on June 3rd

