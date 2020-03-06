Eighth night of peaceful demonstrations in Memphis

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings spoke before the 8th night of protests in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday night Pastor Devante Hill, along with other community activists, will lead demonstrators for the eighth day through the streets of Downtown Memphis to protest police brutality and honor the black lives lost to it.

Pastor Hill has been ending these demonstrations before the city’s 10pm curfew goes into effect and has been strongly urging people to go home to maintain the peace.

Hundreds from different backgrounds have been coming out in support.

Memphis Mayor Jim Stickland and Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings spoke before the 8th night of protests in the Bluff City.

MPD Director Michael Rallings, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland speak at I Am A Man plaza. Posted by Local Memphis on Wednesday, June 3, 2020